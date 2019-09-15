Covey Capital Advisors Boosted American Tower (AMT) Position By $306,000; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 18.55% above currents $80.98 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. See Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,500 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 7,500 shares with $1.53 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $95.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 515,078 shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 898,618 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 5,412 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 38,600 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 9,085 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 194,332 shares. Menta Cap Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 18,742 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 11,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,432 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 19,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt accumulated 278,416 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Somerset Tru Co invested 0.15% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability owns 4.35M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 55.01 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is 3.62% above currents $215.37 stock price. American Tower Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20300 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup.

