Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) Reaches $11.45 Low on Oct, 2; Shorts at Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Raised By 15.51%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) had an increase of 15.51% in short interest. BHF’s SI was 5.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.51% from 4.73 million shares previously. With 1.35 million avg volume, 4 days are for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)’s short sellers to cover BHF’s short positions. The SI to Brighthouse Financial Inc’s float is 4.69%. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 525,423 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 8.84% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brighthouse Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHF); 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – OFFER FOR OLD NOTES WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON APRIL 25, 2018, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Adj EPS $2.36; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s rates MetLife’s preferred stock at Baa2(hyb); stable outlook; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,815 MLN VS $965 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold

The stock of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $11.11 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.28 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $38.46M less. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 911,452 shares traded. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covetrus, Inc. operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm engages in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory products, surgical products, and others. It has a 38.17 P/E ratio. It also develops, sells, and distributes practice management software systems and computer hardware for animal health customers, as well as offers software support, data driven applications, training and education, client communication services, and value-added services.

More notable recent Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Covetrus, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CVET) 1.6%Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) and Encourages Covetrus Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CVET Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Covetrus (CVET) of Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Pertinent Matters – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVET CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Covetrus, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covetrus has $2100 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16’s average target is 39.74% above currents $11.45 stock price. Covetrus had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) rating on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $2100 target.

Analysts await Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) to report earnings on November, 12. CVET’s profit will be $10.08 million for 31.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Covetrus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 5.38 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.