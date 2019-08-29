Covetrus Inc. (CVET) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) Comparing side by side

Both Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus Inc. 28 0.39 N/A 0.60 39.38 Change Healthcare Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Covetrus Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.4% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Covetrus Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Covetrus Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 61.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Change Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Covetrus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64% Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4%

For the past year Covetrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Change Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Covetrus Inc. beats Change Healthcare Inc.