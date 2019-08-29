Covetrus Inc. (CVET) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) Comparing side by side

Both Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Covetrus Inc.
|28
|0.39
|N/A
|0.60
|39.38
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-87.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Covetrus Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Covetrus Inc.
|0.00%
|3.8%
|2.4%
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Covetrus Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Covetrus Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Covetrus Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 61.41%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 76.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Change Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Covetrus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Covetrus Inc.
|-1.82%
|-3.78%
|-27.92%
|0%
|0%
|-43.64%
|Change Healthcare Inc.
|-1.94%
|-3.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4%
For the past year Covetrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Change Healthcare Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Covetrus Inc. beats Change Healthcare Inc.
