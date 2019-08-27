Covetrus (HR) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Redmile Group Upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $19.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc (HR) by 63.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 50,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 28,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 78,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Covetrus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 662,081 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 20.85M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc by 90,075 shares to 100,632 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 11,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:ALK).