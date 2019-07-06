Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Both Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) and AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 20 0.29 N/A 2.30 7.72 AutoWeb Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -3.05 0.00

Demonstrates Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and AutoWeb Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 10.4% AutoWeb Inc. 0.00% -215% -148.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AutoWeb Inc. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, AutoWeb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Covenant Transportation Group Inc. and AutoWeb Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 63.82% for Covenant Transportation Group Inc. with consensus price target of $24. Competitively the consensus price target of AutoWeb Inc. is $5, which is potential 35.32% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is looking more favorable than AutoWeb Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. shares and 23.1% of AutoWeb Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of AutoWeb Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covenant Transportation Group Inc. -3.38% -11.03% -25.59% -25.77% -43.38% -7.6% AutoWeb Inc. 0.31% -3.54% -7.63% 52.09% 6.51% 7.21%

For the past year Covenant Transportation Group Inc. had bearish trend while AutoWeb Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Covenant Transportation Group Inc. beats AutoWeb Inc.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.