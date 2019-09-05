Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Reaches $15.57 After 4.00% Up Move; Nmi Holdings (NMIH)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

The stock of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.14% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 130,645 shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 13/03/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces February 2018 Apartment Property Sales; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ldentillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Covenant Administrators, Inc. for Secure Email Communications; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY – CERTAIN TERMS WILL ALSO BE MODIFIED, INCLUDING ELIMINATION OF CAPEX COVENANT UNDER TERM LOAN AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering; 04/04/2018 – CORRECT: Flakt Woods Said to Seek Consent for Covenant Waiver; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS EXTENDED TO MAY 31; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Transportation Sees 1Q EPS 17c-EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – IT IS LIKELY THAT FARSTAD SHIPPING AS, IS NOT ABLE TO FULFILL A DEBT-SERVICE-COVER-RATIO COVENANT; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Lax Covenant Protections Position Companies To Add Risk During Next DownturnThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $287.45M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $16.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CVTI worth $11.50 million more.

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 93 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 64 reduced and sold their positions in Nmi Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 59.08 million shares, up from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 57 New Position: 36.

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group has $25 highest and $23 lowest target. $24’s average target is 54.14% above currents $15.57 stock price. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, March 19.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BOSWORTH ROBERT E, worth $75,000 on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $6.09 million for 11.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Limited Co has 0.67% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com holds 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) or 11,137 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 69,995 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 905 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 2,434 shares. Northern Trust reported 163,376 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset owns 966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.82% or 97,690 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 383,084 shares stake. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Mngmt L P has invested 0.33% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). International Group, New York-based fund reported 7,867 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 1,100 shares.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $287.45 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.79% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 5.68 million shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 430,115 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.45% invested in the company for 131,556 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 1.08% in the stock. Old West Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 103,214 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 120,612 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio.

