Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Eminence Capital LP Decreased Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Position By $10.90 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp analyzed 134,545 shares as Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)'s stock rose 8.38%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 995,146 shares with $81.49 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. Group 1 Automotive Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 178,724 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. CVTI’s profit would be $6.09M giving it 12.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 74,834 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Lax Covenant Protections Position Companies To Add Risk During Next Downturn; 03/04/2018 – HORNBY – BOARD HAS ENGAGED WITH BARCLAYS AND IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT THEY WILL SUPPORT GROUP WITH A COVENANT WAIVER IN RELATION TO GROUP’S EBITDA COVENANT; 12/03/2018 – Aryzta Covenant Jitters, Just Eat Lost Appetite: Europe Consumer; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – IT IS LIKELY THAT FARSTAD SHIPPING AS, IS NOT ABLE TO FULFILL A DEBT-SERVICE-COVER-RATIO COVENANT; 04/04/2018 – CORRECT: Flakt Woods Said to Seek Consent for Covenant Waiver; 08/03/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC – SIGNIFICANT COVENANT HEADROOM FORECAST BY YEAR-END; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity. The insider BOSWORTH ROBERT E bought $75,000.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares A Year Ago Have A 43% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Covenant Transport To Close Its Truck Service In Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts More Bullish On TLs, Valuation A Key Reason – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $303.45 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Legal General Grp Inc Plc holds 2,434 shares. Invesco holds 76,736 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 42,548 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested in 0% or 157,001 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 247 shares. Victory Capital has 80,500 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 16,869 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 33,209 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 250,354 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Blackrock owns 1.11M shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.24% or 154,631 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 16,974 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.02% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 3,393 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 54,231 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Moreover, Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 4,916 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Cim Mangement accumulated 4,038 shares. Eminence Capital LP invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Boston Prtn owns 235,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 49,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

