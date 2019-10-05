Covenant Multifamily Offices Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) Increased by $524,412; Fidelity National Financial Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 82,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 290,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 207,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 2267.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 18,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 19,555 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, up from 826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 21,871 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.5% or 84,714 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 805,651 shares. Missouri-based Jones Lllp has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,829 shares or 0.19% of the stock. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 5,315 shares. Eaton Vance reported 2.53 million shares. Mairs And Power reported 79,024 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 759,150 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 290,925 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp accumulated 3,938 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 21,178 shares. Laffer accumulated 0% or 8,062 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank reported 0.12% stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 328 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1% or 11.29M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.21M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest stated it has 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Utah Retirement invested in 0.91% or 1.65M shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,224 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,114 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 80,000 shares stake. Ifrah Finance Ser invested in 0.08% or 7,567 shares. First Long Island Invsts Llc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Citizens Bankshares Co reported 0.94% stake. Beacon Financial Gru reported 13,299 shares stake. National Pension Serv reported 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1St Source State Bank owns 88,990 shares.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 5,871 shares to 17,479 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.