Covenant Multifamily Offices Lifted Ford Motor Company (F) Holding; BELLAMYS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BLLMF) Shorts Raised By 6.25%

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased Ford Motor Company (F) stake by 16513.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc acquired 173,390 shares as Ford Motor Company (F)'s stock declined 7.48%. The Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 174,440 shares with $1.79M value, up from 1,050 last quarter. Ford Motor Company now has $36.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 27.00M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

BELLAMYS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLLMF) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. BLLMF’s SI was 1.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 1.09M shares previously. It closed at $5.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bellamy's Australia Limited produces and markets organic food and formula products for babies, toddlers, and young children. The company has market cap of $503.34 million. It operates in three divisions: Australia, Overseas Sales, and Australia Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers formula and toddler milk drinks, cereals and rusks, pastas, snacks, and ready to serve baby foods, as well as powdered milk products.

