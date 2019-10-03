Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Increased General Electric Co Com (GE) Stake by $575,440; Puzo Michael J Cut Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 3.56 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 99213.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 57,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 57,602 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 20.78 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Quebec – Canada-based Addenda has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.74% or 2.62 million shares. Oakworth accumulated 13,692 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5.22M shares. Telemus Ltd invested in 0.12% or 26,208 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 49,390 shares. First State Bank & Of Newtown invested in 0.11% or 6,750 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd holds 45,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bbr Lc accumulated 4,356 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,504 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 719,996 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.04% or 4,254 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability owns 89,001 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Incorporated reported 518,488 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 25,424 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Ltd Llc invested 2.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 19,621 were reported by Cornerstone Incorporated. 369,500 are held by Cove Street Limited Liability Com. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 59.56 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc invested in 453,667 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.47% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 24,496 shares. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,811 shares. Strategic Fincl Service holds 75,554 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 922 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 18,314 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 51,522 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor has 0.4% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 5,871 shares to 17,479 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott.