Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Increased Ford Motor Company (F) Holding; Shorts at CANNEX CAPITAL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHA (CNXXF) Lowered By 4.17%

CANNEX CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CNXXF) had a decrease of 4.17% in short interest. CNXXF’s SI was 43,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.17% from 45,600 shares previously. With 150,500 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNEX CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:CNXXF)’s short sellers to cover CNXXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.66. About 66,013 shares traded. 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNXXF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased Ford Motor Company (F) stake by 16513.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc acquired 173,390 shares as Ford Motor Company (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 174,440 shares with $1.79M value, up from 1,050 last quarter. Ford Motor Company now has $36.35 billion valuation. It closed at $9.11 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 07/03/2018 – Saudis Seek to Tap Shale Gas Basin Rivaling Texas’ Eagle Ford; 25/05/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford’s Mustang-Inspired ‘Mach 1’ Electric SUV May Not Be Based On The Focus After All; 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 04/05/2018 – UK NEW CAR DIESEL DEMAND FELL 25 PCT IN APRIL- INDUSTRY BODY SMMT; 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 23/04/2018 – Impossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S

Cannex Capital Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for cannabis cultivators, processors and/or, dispensaries in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $120.32 million. It offers turn-key real estate with operational infrastructure, as well as advisory and consulting services. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 28.10% above currents $9.11 stock price. Ford Motor had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.78 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Petrus Lta reported 17,726 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.02M shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Com owns 525,968 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Inc reported 4,325 shares stake. Pension Serv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 4.73 million shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 80,384 shares. First Personal Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). City holds 10,726 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl reported 1.64M shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 50 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 22,524 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 429,851 shares.