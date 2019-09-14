Cove Street Capital Upped Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position by $2.79 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Lowered Stake by $1.23 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 666,987 shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.84M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Svcs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nottingham Advsr Incorporated owns 1,617 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0.1% or 276,877 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davidson Advisors reported 55,058 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt holds 1.89% or 14,379 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co invested in 0.4% or 194,129 shares. Country Club Com Na holds 0.19% or 9,627 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 37,267 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 16,660 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Atlanta Cap Mngmt Communication L L C has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 10,452 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 120,693 shares. Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $19.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 87,249 shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Gbl. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 188,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).