Cove Street Capital Upped By $2.79 Million Its Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake; Roku – Class A (ROKU) SI Increased By 16.79%

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 87,140 shares as Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 447,940 shares with $14.57M value, up from 360,800 last quarter. Equity Commonwealth now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 303,312 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU) had an increase of 16.79% in short interest. ROKU’s SI was 8.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.79% from 6.99 million shares previously. With 11.93M avg volume, 1 days are for Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s short sellers to cover ROKU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 23.99M shares traded or 82.64% up from the average. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 25/05/2018 – Citron Changes our Position on ROKU; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – FUNAI CORPORATION EXPECTS TO SHIP FIRST SANYO ROKU TVS IN CANADA THIS QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – ClikiaTV Announces Roku Private Channel “clikiacorp”, Updates to App Across All Platforms; 09/05/2018 – Roku Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$145M; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO ROKU TVS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE SOON IN CANADA; 20/03/2018 – ROKU INC – ROKU CHANNEL, AN AVOD APP, EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER ON SELECT SAMSUNG SMART TVS; 09/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKNG, ROKU & more; 24/05/2018 – Mai Fyfield Elected To Roku Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Roku Adds Live and Linear News from ABC News, Cheddar, People TV and More to Growing Collection of Free Streaming Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Evoqua Water Technologies Corp stake by 30,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Csw Industrials Inc stake by 57,170 shares and now owns 244,954 shares. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was reduced too.

