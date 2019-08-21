Cove Street Capital Trimmed Its American Vanguard (AVD) Position by $927,469 as Market Value Declined; As Plains All Amern Ppln LP (PAA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Ppln Lp (PAA) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 35,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 47,042 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15B, down from 82,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Plains All Amern Ppln Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.91 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 54,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 978,161 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 70,981 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy New (NYSE:DUK) by 666 shares to 4,678 shares, valued at $421.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle S A Reg B Adr (NSRGY) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle has 12,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca has invested 0.16% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 3.56% or 4.28 million shares. Invest Advisors Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 475,052 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 4.94M shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc owns 28,701 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 21,990 shares. Massachusetts Financial Comm Ma holds 0.01% or 1.22M shares. The Texas-based Hightower Trust Services Lta has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Eagle Glob Advsr Llc holds 4.51% or 4.71 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 1.58M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability invested 1.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 111,856 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) by 8,982 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 52,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN).