Cove Street Capital Trimmed Holding in Ufp Technologies (UFPT) as Stock Price Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 67,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.83 million, up from 629,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 691,947 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 98,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The hedge fund held 621,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, down from 720,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 24,335 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT)

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 42,122 shares to 789 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 173,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,200 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 402,837 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,659 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UFPT shares while 20 reduced holdings.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

