Cove Street Capital Trimmed Alleghany (Y) Stake by $669,528; Stock Price Rose; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 17,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 18,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $743.16. About 45,729 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc reported 423 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Oakbrook Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,400 shares. 4,706 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 630 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 51,662 shares. Cibc Inc holds 0% or 372 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.7% or 122,750 shares. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.11% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,659 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 41,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 13,958 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,295 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group reported 4,089 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 1,517 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 52,200 shares to 141,900 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 224,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

