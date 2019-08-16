Cove Street Capital Stake in Alleghany (Y) Has Lowered by $669,528 as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Holder Motco Lowered Position

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 17,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 18,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $743.09. About 56,927 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39 million shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 79,300 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.31% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). D E Shaw Co Inc has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,862 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company owns 1,609 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co reported 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,141 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mcclain Value Management Ltd Com owns 4,836 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Llp owns 0.7% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 122,750 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 9,342 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 51,662 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 17 shares stake. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 11,763 shares. 644,522 are owned by First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Relic: The Cheapest It’s Been In Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TAL Education slipped 8% on Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eventbrite: Not A Turnaround Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity International Small Cap Fund by 52,782 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).