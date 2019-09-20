Cove Street Capital Raised Yelp (YELP) Position By $2.69 Million; Scansource (SCSC)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 79,164 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 11.58%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 495,264 shares with $16.93M value, up from 416,100 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 324,294 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Scansource Inc (SCSC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 67 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 69 sold and reduced stakes in Scansource Inc. The funds in our database reported: 23.68 million shares, down from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Scansource Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 52 Increased: 54 New Position: 13.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $761.27 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Imagine Owning ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance" published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ScanSource Still Looks Challenged – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2019.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. for 58,209 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 268,357 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Co has 0.7% invested in the company for 65,400 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Capital Management Associates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 9,500 shares.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 49,085 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased A (NASDAQ:AMRK) stake by 31,400 shares to 48,600 valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) stake by 98,517 shares and now owns 621,827 shares. Global Indemnity Limited was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold YELP shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 59.68 million shares or 12.58% less from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 51,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 3.08 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pdt Partners Ltd owns 51,769 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 143,094 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 41,006 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 52,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 62,909 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc owns 102,272 shares. Altimeter Management LP stated it has 0.28% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). First Mercantile Tru owns 1,680 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 745,995 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake.