Cove Street Capital Raised Its Holding in Colfax (CFX) as Valuation Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Stake in Newmarket (NEU) as Market Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 161.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 11,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 6,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $448.75. About 190,515 shares traded or 221.71% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.91 million shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 41,950 shares to 636,115 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,838 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 133,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 11,550 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Select Equity LP reported 2.57M shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Cooke And Bieler LP holds 3.51% or 6.56 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 396 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 240,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 86,466 are owned by Bragg Advsr Inc. 9,024 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Sei Invests Communication reported 2,659 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 82,776 shares. 251,815 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Company.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 46,174 shares to 21,392 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,209 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

