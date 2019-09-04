Cove Street Capital Raised Fmc (FMC) Stake By $915,572; Topaz Group (TPZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Fmc Corp (FMC) stake by 18.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 12,047 shares as Fmc Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 78,431 shares with $6.03 million value, up from 66,384 last quarter. Fmc Corp now has $11.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 159,932 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased holdings in Topaz Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) stake by 85,114 shares to 843,666 valued at $45.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) stake by 28,173 shares and now owns 440,064 shares. Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) was reduced too.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal" on August 15, 2019

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $895.74 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 3,662 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Aug. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019