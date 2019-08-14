Cove Street Capital Raised Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $1.34 Million; DENSO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (DNZOF) SI Decreased By 45.14%

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 24.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 122,229 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 629,840 shares with $7.55M value, up from 507,611 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 6.74M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

DENSO CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNZOF) had a decrease of 45.14% in short interest. DNZOF’s SI was 167,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 45.14% from 304,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1672 days are for DENSO CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNZOF)’s short sellers to cover DNZOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 300 shares traded or 101.34% up from the average. DENSO Corporation (OTCMKTS:DNZOF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering CenturyLink Inc (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by CFRA on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $12 target. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold” rating.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc holds 253,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cove Street Capital Ltd Co owns 0.92% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 629,840 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Millennium Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 38,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 487,476 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.12% or 155,315 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 16,802 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 191,000 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% or 2,017 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 223,779 shares. Mufg Americas owns 3 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 462,356 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 79,460 shares stake. Of Vermont has 1,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 32,510 shares to 357,473 valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) stake by 85,114 shares and now owns 843,666 shares. The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

