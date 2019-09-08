Cove Street Capital Position in Henry Schein (HSIC) Lifted by $343,320 as Shares Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $308,250

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 5,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 135,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.35 million shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 4,625 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,392 shares. De Burlo Gru holds 0.3% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 24,710 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 105,857 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 120,112 shares. 770 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Leavell Invest Management Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 21,213 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 74,800 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 154 shares. 36,242 are held by Cibc Markets Corporation. Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares to 302,124 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 20,794 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kames Capital Public Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 3,155 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.17% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 348,874 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Conning reported 9,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0% stake. Etrade Capital stated it has 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Telemus Limited Liability Company owns 14,339 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 2,837 shares.

