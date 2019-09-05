Cove Street Capital Position in Acuity Brands (AYI) Has Increased by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Declined; Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $4.00 Million as Stock Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 56,515 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 32,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 182,787 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 7.69 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares to 419,738 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Limited Liability accumulated 3.19 million shares. Comerica Bancshares has 392,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 1.82% or 319,308 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.82% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.35M shares. 92,693 were reported by Cap. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sei Invs reported 1.03M shares stake. Bb&T accumulated 0.01% or 29,182 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 451,030 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 16,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 5.73% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,830 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,021 are held by Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. City accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. 51,930 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 193,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 67,055 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. 12,000 were reported by Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd. 9,927 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Kempner Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Envestnet Asset accumulated 30,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Estates accumulated 31,000 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 76,290 shares. Tompkins Corporation, New York-based fund reported 189 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).