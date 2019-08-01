Cove Street Capital Maintains Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC); Red Hat (RHT) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 323,102 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 673,841 were accumulated by Omni Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 200 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 0.29% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,597 shares. S Muoio & Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.67% or 10,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 75,601 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp reported 33 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 1.72% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,288 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.00M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 12.41 million shares. Myriad Asset Management holds 73,657 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 15,717 shares. 675,714 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated. Retirement Of Alabama reported 82,307 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Llp owns 3.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 545,959 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 575,000 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $132.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 197,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,734 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.