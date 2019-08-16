Cove Street Capital Maintains Position in General Electric Company (GE); Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Decreased Its Holding by $573,856

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 369,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 290,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06 million shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.69. About 1.09 million shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Culbertson A N And Communications Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Illinois-based Harris Associate Limited Partnership has invested 1.59% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 172,040 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 144,626 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has 40.42 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. D Scott Neal stated it has 13,120 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.19M shares. American & Management owns 23,294 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs holds 185,809 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 84,950 shares stake. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 110,115 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 61,928 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 32,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,473 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 8,536 shares to 22,616 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).