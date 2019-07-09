Cove Street Capital Maintains Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI); 58.Com (WUBA) Shares Declined While Carmignac Gestion Cut Its Position by $31.85 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 490,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.97M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 592,735 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,515 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 32,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 251,513 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands to Work Exclusively with OLEDWorks to Develop an Expanded Portfolio of OLED Luminaires – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co reported 341,900 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.04% or 7,374 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Port Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Assetmark holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 14,568 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 89,830 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 11,673 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has 107,425 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 16,100 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 14,505 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 51,930 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $33.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 85,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,666 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 741,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

