Cove Street Capital Lowered Position in Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) as Stock Value Declined; Third Avenue Management Has Increased Its Position in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) by $1.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 47,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.81 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 396,762 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 21,685 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG)

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 18,350 shares to 464,900 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,402 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 4.19% less from 44.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) by 82,809 shares to 834,255 shares, valued at $46.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 397,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 10.38% more from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.