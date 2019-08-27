Cove Street Capital Lowered Its Holding in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) as Stock Price Declined; Banner (BANR) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 2,083 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 13,218 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 94,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 34,439 shares. Products Prtn Ltd, New York-based fund reported 55,400 shares. Earnest Limited has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 109,464 are held by Morgan Stanley. Pinebridge Investments LP invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 1,121 were reported by Huntington Bank. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 46,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 44,086 shares. Penn Cap Management reported 465,049 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 280,139 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 23,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 1,902 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,268 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Triton Digital Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for April 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scripps -10% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Scripps Company At $10, Earn 7.7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation to Attend Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Attend Sandler O’Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.