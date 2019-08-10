Cove Street Capital Lowered Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Position by $4.60 Million; Leucadia National Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $4.21 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 85,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 843,666 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.87M, down from 928,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 322,924 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Old National National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.26% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,383 shares. 18,911 are held by Whittier Tru. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 76 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Checchi Advisers Lc stated it has 2,577 shares. Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 18,361 shares. 205 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P. Ci Inc reported 62,319 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 37,668 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by WALKER LORI A. Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash And Compass Minerals: An Update On Emerging Threats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.