Cove Street Capital Lowered By $21.48 Million Its E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Position; First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) Has 0.68 Sentiment

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 17 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 25 sold and decreased holdings in First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.36 million shares, down from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) stake by 52.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)’s stock declined 31.87%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 933,327 shares with $19.60M value, down from 1.96M last quarter. E.W. Scripps Company now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 605,605 shares traded or 52.01% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.79% of its portfolio in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund for 97,960 shares. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owns 88,555 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 65,700 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 665,986 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 62,050 shares traded. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $531.07 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Common Share Distributions of $0.10 Per Share for August, September and October – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Trust MLP&Energy Income Fund declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FEI: A High-Yielding Way To Play Growth In The Midstream/MLP Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luckin Coffee’s Growth Stories Will Not Come True – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.10 Per Share for September – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased A stake by 94,407 shares to 277,174 valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 44,473 shares and now owns 225,513 shares. Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $646,353 activity. 8,099 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $161,683 on Wednesday, February 27. Shares for $94,631 were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 47,130 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,099 shares. 76 were reported by Fil Limited. Natixis has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 143 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 119,017 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 51,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 46,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 9.37% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Grp owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 35,308 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Penn Co Inc reported 465,049 shares.