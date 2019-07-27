Cove Street Capital Lifted Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) as Share Price Declined; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $2.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 175.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 8,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 122,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 629,840 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 507,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Benioff Marc also sold $1.56 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,945 shares to 14,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 21,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,310 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,309 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors. Coastline Tru has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Df Dent Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Birinyi Associates reported 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 75,176 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 2,872 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 2.43% or 45,467 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 239 shares. 1,847 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Corporation. Northeast Consultants reported 3,877 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 160 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 200,025 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 241,886 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 953,818 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,080 shares, and cut its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock.