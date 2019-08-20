Cove Street Capital Increases Stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN); As Ii (IIVI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Position

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 34,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 79,678 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 50,614 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 69,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 212,893 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares to 302,124 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 236,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,708 shares, and cut its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Financial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 58 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 1,000 shares. American Intll Gru Inc invested in 47,103 shares. York Cap Mngmt Glob Advsrs Llc owns 218,569 shares. State Street reported 1.74M shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,494 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 5,164 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 66,478 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 6,361 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 12,899 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 96,238 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 0.05% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 68,900 shares.

