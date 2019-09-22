Cove Street Capital Increases Position in Yelp (YELP); Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) Holder Bp Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $709,833

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 83,478 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.50 million shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 495,264 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93M, up from 416,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.15 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86 million for 27.75 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.15% or 524,513 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc owns 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 18,394 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company owns 17,790 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc has 818,947 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 523,416 shares stake. 416,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Com owns 255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability holds 17,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 20,728 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,936 shares to 114,523 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. New (NYSE:DAL).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).