Cove Street Capital Increases Position in Colfax (CFX); Jefferies Group Has Decreased Equinix (Call) (EQIX) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 408,777 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (Call) (EQIX) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $550.9. About 167,202 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,700 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (Call) (NYSE:USB) by 125,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 18,912 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). City Holdings has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 219 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 31,306 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Archon Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.85% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Cap Lc owns 124,755 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,732 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Management Llc has invested 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Shelton Cap holds 414 shares. 51,714 were reported by Duff & Phelps Invest Management. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.23% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 921 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 7,329 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,568 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 46,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 27,812 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 216,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Corp owns 2.43% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 133,471 shares. Third Point Limited Com owns 2.00M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested in 3,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership reported 2.57 million shares. 19,693 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Liability. 351,798 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Lc. Gotham Asset Llc accumulated 492,355 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) or 77 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 283,273 shares.

