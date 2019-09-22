Cove Street Capital Increases Holding in Equity Commonwealth (EQC); S&Co Holding in Mosaic Co (MOS) Has Increased by $647,200 as Valuation Declined

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 5.96 million shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 726,511 shares traded or 56.43% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J..

