Cove Street Capital Increased Its Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position by $1.88 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by $1.09 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $142.31. About 3.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 153,203 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares to 302,124 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 867,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.61M shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

