Cove Street Capital Increased By $713,700 Its General Electric Company (GE) Stake; Cyanotech Has 0.33 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 6 sold and decreased equity positions in Cyanotech Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 761,891 shares, down from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased General Electric Company (GE) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 79,300 shares as General Electric Company (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 369,500 shares with $3.69M value, up from 290,200 last quarter. General Electric Company now has $74.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 5.76 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) stake by 63,106 shares to 1.21M valued at $33.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 113,696 shares and now owns 244,262 shares. Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $9.86’s average target is 14.78% above currents $8.59 stock price. General Electric had 21 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. UBS maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 43,776 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 15,776 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Limited Liability owns 82,105 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 46,373 shares. First National Tru accumulated 0.03% or 29,682 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.62% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 73,306 were accumulated by Brandywine Trust Company. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.57% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,064 shares. 78,600 are owned by Howard Cap Management. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19.57M shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 3.74% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 333,361 shares.

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 57,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.76 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.