Cove Street Capital Holding in Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Laffer Investments Upped Stake in Dominion Res Va (D) as Market Value Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 98,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The hedge fund held 621,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, down from 720,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 613 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406.16 million, up from 4,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 222,482 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.25 million for 18.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 346,767 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

