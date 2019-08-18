Cove Street Capital Holding in Avid Technology (AVID) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose, Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut by $125.71 Million Its Position

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 billion, down from 37.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81 million, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 395,743 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Rev $97.9M; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC -; 15/03/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE $404 – $434 MLN; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Rev $404M-$434M

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Going Into Earnings, Will Procter & Gamble Stock Move Higher? – Investorplace.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 1.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 95,059 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 680 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Poplar Forest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 27,444 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Central Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 375 are owned by Ironwood Limited Liability Com. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 60,067 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 5,117 were reported by Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Fincl invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Willow Creek Wealth owns 8,039 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,051 shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Ny holds 63,068 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest invested in 208,762 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Co owns 14,798 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 21 shares stake. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company owns 337,884 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Axa invested in 101,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 53,433 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 58,665 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 533,036 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 27,930 shares. Heritage Mngmt invested in 0% or 10,168 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Liability Company holds 100,000 shares. Grp One Trading Lp owns 7,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 61,488 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company. D E Shaw & Communication holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 243,201 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avid Leaps Forward in TV Production Speed and Teamwork with Breakthrough MediaCentral Platform Update – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Travel + Leisure Honors Hyatt Ziva Among â€œWorld’s Bestâ€ Hotel Brands – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/06: (LONE) (EVER) (NPTN) Higher; (DF) (GSKY) (AVID) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Ways to Save Money on Your Wedding – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avid Technology Joins ACES Logo Program Nasdaq:AVID – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares to 78,431 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).