Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position By $995,400; Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Northeast Investment Management decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management analyzed 4,090 shares as 3M Co (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 127,093 shares with $26.41M value, down from 131,183 last quarter. 3M Co now has $91.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc analyzed 47,400 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)'s stock declined 9.01%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 743,737 shares with $16.25 million value, down from 791,137 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.42M shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,986 shares to 112,408 valued at $27.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 17,833 shares and now owns 26,422 shares. Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.15% above currents $161.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) stake by 104,800 shares to 3.06M valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 52,200 shares and now owns 141,900 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Companies (PDCO) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading At A 29% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Patterson Cos. (PDCO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 27.09% above currents $16.72 stock price. Patterson Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $1600 target in Friday, August 30 report.