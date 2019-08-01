Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Now (DNOW) by $1.19 Million; As Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Cut by $27.81 Million Its Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 618,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 11.38 million shares traded or 52.16% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 91,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 1.21 million shares traded or 75.73% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.79M for 34.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 14,820 shares. Gotham Asset Llc invested in 88,490 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1,157 shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Hennessy Incorporated reported 1.01 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 29,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 8,700 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation. Victory Capital invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 1.45 million were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. State Street Corp invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 45,167 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 69,457 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 94,407 shares to 277,174 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56 million for 37.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.09% or 546,125 shares. Magnetar Finance Lc invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 739 shares. 20,405 were reported by M&T State Bank Corporation. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 22,666 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 581,347 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 11.83 million shares. 3,566 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Gru has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 55,251 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 37,208 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 52,569 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 248 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 21,313 shares.