Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) as Stock Price Rose; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $7.77 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 259,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, up from 259,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. It closed at $33.26 lastly. It is down 15.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va Inc (SONA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 36,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 86,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 12,770 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 346,767 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 11,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Castle Creek Prtn Iv LP reported 3.23 million shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 52,637 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 15,010 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 25,000 shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.01% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 172 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,809 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 30,599 shares in its portfolio. 7,050 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 3,065 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,209 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 23,215 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 580,111 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 6,296 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest Group Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 345,670 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 90,858 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And stated it has 7,336 shares. Pnc Service Group has 192,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 20,030 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 12.83 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Corp reported 1,932 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 599,514 shares. Northern Tru invested in 2.18M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 29,330 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 24,602 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Financial Mgmt Professionals stated it has 5,568 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. Thaxton Kirk W bought 165 shares worth $9,365. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. $184,830 worth of stock was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939 on Monday, June 17.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 4,650 shares to 49,745 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 63,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,079 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

