Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding; Cls Investments Has Cut Realty Income (O) Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,173 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 440,064 shares with $11.26M value, down from 468,237 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $701.81M valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 633,601 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67

Cls Investments Llc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 89.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 5,110 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 573 shares with $42,000 value, down from 5,683 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $23.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 1.05 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.02% or 19,322 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 97,072 shares in its portfolio. 92,328 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Cove Street Ltd accumulated 440,064 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 135,237 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 29,694 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 772,914 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 42,911 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 30,658 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co has 2,738 shares. 1.56 million are held by State Street.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) stake by 526,546 shares to 3.14 million valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) stake by 84,138 shares and now owns 2.30 million shares. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was raised too.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26. GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of stock or 33,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital accumulated 8,043 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 60 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 155,269 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Pnc Finance Services Grp holds 44,418 shares. 4,712 are held by Charter Trust Com. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Renaissance Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Wespac Advisors stated it has 0.92% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Finance Counselors accumulated 4,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.86 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 595,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 349,415 are owned by Natixis. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 314,257 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 923,252 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of O in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21.