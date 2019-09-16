Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Its Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Position by $350,000; Shares Declined; As Cryolife (CRY) Shares Declined, Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 46,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 175,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, up from 129,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 117,197 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 15,847 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) by 82,809 shares to 834,255 shares, valued at $46.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 10.38% more from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,823 are held by Citigroup. First Advisors LP stated it has 14,619 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 100,591 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 17,240 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 69,557 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 84,686 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 5,437 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 373 shares. Cove Street Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 56,165 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) or 12,528 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 48,363 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 409 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CRY shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.39 million shares or 0.74% less from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 282,461 shares. Paloma Prtn accumulated 8,995 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 415,459 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 111,790 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 18,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital reported 0.03% stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,232 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 206,940 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 12,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 53,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Jnba Finance Advsrs holds 850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Glob Investors has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).