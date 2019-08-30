Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 6.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 53,267 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 733,031 shares with $56.81M value, down from 786,298 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 28,588 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 44,473 shares to 225,513 valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 12,047 shares and now owns 78,431 shares. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 127,353 shares. Jane Street Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,414 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2,608 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 401,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Co reported 12,056 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,408 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 21,096 shares. Panagora Asset owns 1,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 15,566 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 7,400 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 145,990 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 8,581 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 58,052 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 0.70% above currents $78.95 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21.

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. for 63,417 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc. owns 10,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 10,758 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,700 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $236.14 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.