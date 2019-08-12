Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Its Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Holding; Last Week Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Coverage

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform”. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) stake by 24.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 44,473 shares as Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB)'s stock rose 5.20%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 225,513 shares with $6.33 million value, up from 181,040 last quarter. Viacom Inc New Cl B now has $11.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 4.18 million shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) stake by 47,400 shares to 743,737 valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) stake by 118,100 shares and now owns 416,100 shares. Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) was reduced too.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $99,980.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 1.81 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 4,191 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 280,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 4,232 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 467,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited owns 1,010 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 97,300 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 51,346 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,625 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Everence accumulated 4,230 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 408 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 16,740 shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 56,027 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 59,544 shares.