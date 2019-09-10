Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined While Financial Advantage Cut Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 4.54M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 453,636 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 47,400 shares to 743,737 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,124 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS, Viacom to Merge: Media ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $49 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My K.I.S.S. Pick In The Commercial Mortgage REIT Sector: Blackstone Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.30 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.