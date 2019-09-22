Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Its E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Stake; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Has 2.25 Sentiment

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.68, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 9 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 4 reduced and sold holdings in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.06 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 144,120 shares as E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)’s stock declined 31.87%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $16.47M value, up from 933,327 last quarter. E.W. Scripps Company now has $1.08B valuation. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 452,393 shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT-GAMCO URGES E. W. SCRIPPS’ SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF GAMCO’S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO BOARD OF E. W. SCRIPPS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 11 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,127 shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.24 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.

More notable recent ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADDvantage Technologies: Long-Thesis Played Out; Shares No Longer Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADDvantage Technologies Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADDvantage Technologies to Divest Cable TV Segment Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. to Hold Special Meeting of Stockholders on May 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 22,816 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

