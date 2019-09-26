Cove Street Capital Has Lifted By $510,400 Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position; LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (LNNNF) SI Increased By 1.06%

LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. LNNNF’s SI was 458,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 453,700 shares previously. It closed at $15.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 23,200 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 766,937 shares with $17.56 million value, up from 743,737 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 663,814 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) stake by 11,900 shares to 107,815 valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc stake by 52,672 shares and now owns 427,513 shares. Inspired Entertainment Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 10.51% above currents $17.42 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 37,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 22,194 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 106,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 301,075 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 8,820 shares stake. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 32,200 shares. 66,884 are held by Citigroup. Ims Management accumulated 9,885 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 12,872 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Highland Ltd Partnership invested in 0.53% or 398,185 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.07% or 137,393 shares. Select Equity Gru Lp reported 1.29 million shares.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.