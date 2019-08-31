Cove Street Capital Has Increased Position in Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) as Stock Price Rose; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Decreased Its Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 137,012 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 141,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIA: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 32,510 shares to 357,473 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,069 shares to 74,487 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).